A rally and march is planned this evening in Kalama, put on by people who are protesting the Kalama city Council’s new plans to build a police station. Organizers of the “Obey Our Vote” rally and march say that they support construction of a new police station, but they don’t want it to cost them a city park. The gathering is planned at 4:30 pm at Maruhn Park in Kalama, then the group will march to the Kalama Community Building, where the City Council will be holding an Open House prior to a 6 pm workshop on the police station. The public reaction arose after a plan was put forward by Kalama City Council member Rosemary Siipola, identifying Maruhn Park as the location for the station. Siipola also proposed the creation of a Capital Facilities Fund, following the recent defeat of a $2.2 million bond to pay for a new station. Some plan to protest the proposed location, while others feel that this is an end-around after voters rejected the bond. This evening’s Open House starts at 5 pm in the Kalama Community Building, and then the workshop starts at 6 pm. It’s emphasized that the workshop is not a public hearing, and only limited public input will be allowed. No decisions will be made tonight; the Kalama City Council plans to take action at its meeting on the 21st.