The Kalama City Council meeting on the siting of a new Kalama Police Station that had been postponed by weather is now planned for this evening. The Kalama City Council and city staff plan to meet at 6 pm, to discuss and to take input on how a new police station could be funded, and where it might be located. This evening’s meeting will begin with a presentation from City Clerk-Treasurer Coni McMaster, who will go over possible options for funding the new station; those include a one-tenth of one-percent sales tax that was approved in 2016, implementation of a city B&O tax or a utility tax increase, formation of a public facilities district, or moving General Fund money to the project. Following the workshop, the Kalama City Council will meet in open session to review and select possible funding options, and they will also schedule a public hearing on the topic. A number of Kalama citizens are upset that Maruhn Park has been identified as the potential location for the police station, and there could also be issues with the funding mechanism. In November, a $2.2 million bond for a new police station was soundly defeated. It’s emphasized that no decisions will be made tonight; it’s planned that the Kalama City Council will vote after the public hearing.