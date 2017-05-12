The Oregon Occupational Health and Safety Division is reportedly investigation the City of Rainier, as complaints about the operation of the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant are coming in. The Clatskanie Chief reports on the investigation, which is ongoing at this time. It’s reported that an anonymous complaint came in to the agency, which started this inspection and investigation. State officials are declining to comment on the investigation; they say that these investigations usually deal with workplace health or safety rules, but they haven’t discussed the exact claims. These types of inspections generally last up to six months.