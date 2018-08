The YMCA of Southwest Washington says that the smoke in the air will keep the main pool at their facility on 15th Avenue closed today. The main pool was closed yesterday, due to poor air quality. This morning, YMCA officials announced that the main pool will remain closed today, citing safety of members and staff as the primary concerns. The activity pool will be open from 8 am until noon today; there will be no open swims or water fitness classes today. Call the YMCA at 360-423-4770. As of 7 am today, the Washington Air Quality Advisory number for Longview registered 172 at the monitoring station on 30th Avenue; anything above 151 is officially classified as “unhealthy.”