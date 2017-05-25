The Briarcliff Pool in Rainier will remain open for at least one more year, as Rainier School Superintendent Michael Carter presents a budget that includes operation of the pool. The Clatskanie Chief reports that Carter and the staff at the Rainier School District are working to develop a budget that deals with a significant revenue shortfall, and Carter emphasizes that “there will still be cuts” in this budget. Carter says that the state is providing more money than had first been projected, but they’re still needing to cut some 360 thousand dollars. Carter says that they’ll cover the shortfall with staff cuts; proposed cuts include the loss of a part-time counselor at Hudson Park Elementary, teaching staff at the high school, and a business manager position. This proposed budget now goes to the full Rainier School Board for comments and approval; their next meeting is set for 7 pm on Monday, June 19th.