Poor Salmon Returns

Projections of extremely poor salmon runs this year could curtail fishing opportunities in a big way. Washington Fish and Wildlife released projections for runs on the Columbia, in Washington’s ocean waters, and for Puget Sound yesterday, and the news is not good. It’s now projected that about 236,500 “upriver bright” Chinook salmon are expected to head above Bonneville Dam, a number that’s about 50 percent of the recent 10-year average. 286,200 Coho are expected to return to the Columbia this year, about 100,000 fewer fish than last year. The low projections for the Columbia are mirrored in the ocean waters, which could lead to reduced opportunities for offshore fishing this year. This announcement marks the beginning of the “North of Falcon” meetings, the annual gathering of fish managers and biologists, which results in the setting of the salmon fishing seasons around the region. Final decisions will be made at the meeting of the Pacific Fisheries Management Council, starting April 6th in Portland.