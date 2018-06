The Port of Longview Commission holds its regular meeting this morning at 10 am, where Port Executive Director Norm Krehbiel will be recognized for his 25 years with the Port. Director of External Affairs Ashley Helenberg will also be presented with her 10-year award. Helenberg’s office will then get more kudos, as the American Association of Port Authorities presents its 2018 award to the Port of Longview for Overall Excellence in Communication. Under the action items, the Port Commission will be asked to accept the Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account grant that will help to pay for improvements at Willow Grove Park. This is a 50-50 grant that totals 445-thousand-600 dollars; the Port will pitch in an identical amount, helping to renovate restrooms, improve the walking path, install new picnic shelters and to construct a new viewing platform at the park. The meeting is open to the public.