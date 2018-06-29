The Coast Guard is continuing to investigate yesterday morning’s fatal incident at the Port of Longview, where Longshoreman Byron Jacobs of Longview was killed after being hit by a mooring line that snapped. The incident happened at about 1:45 yesterday morning, as the ANSAC Splendor was being moved. The ship was being loaded at the Port’s Berth 5, and it was being moved from one loading hatch to another. During that move, a mooring line parted, and then recoiled toward the dock and the ship. Jacobs and three other men were hit by the flying line; Jacobs was killed, while the ship’s chief mate was critically injured. Another Longshoreman and a security guard were also hit, but their injuries are said to be “non-life-threatening.” All operations at the Port were shut down as a “safety stand-down,” while the Coast Guard conducts its investigation.

The incident hit the local area hard, as Jacobs was well-known in the local area, and was the father of three. He worked as a Longshoreman for 16 years, and also served as the Secretary-Treasurer for ILWU Local 21. Local 21 President Jake Ford says that this is a “tragic day” for this area, while Port of Longview Executive Director Norm Krehbiel says this is “an unimaginable loss” for the maritime community, and for the community at large. Jacobs’ family says that a memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, July 6th at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center.