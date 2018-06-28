Additional information on this morning’s incident at the Port of Longview is coming out, reporting that a Longshoreman was killed and three other people were injured when a mooring line parted. The incident happened at about 1:35 am, as the Motor Vessel ANSAC Splendor was being moved at Berth 5. As the ship was being moved from one loading hatch to another, a line snapped in half, recoiling toward the dock and the ship. 34 year-old Byron Jacobs was struck and killed, while the chief mate for the ship was critically injured. He was taken by LifeFlight to Southwest Washington Medical Center, and is listed in critical condition. Another Longshoreman and a security guard were also hit, but their injuries are “non-life-threatening.” The ANSAC Splendor remains moored at Berth 5, while the Coast Guard and Washington Labor and Industries conduct investigations.