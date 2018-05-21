The Port of Kalama says that construction starts this week on the new amphitheater that is going in at Marine Park, work that will make for some pathway closures and detours during construction. Starting today, some paths through Marine Park and Louis Rasmussen Park will be detoured; they say that the route alterations should take no more than two weeks. The playground will remain open. Along with construction of the small outdoor amphitheater, Port officials say that they plan to replace the asphalt walkway in the parks, they’ll install lighted bollards along the walkway, and they’ll replace the irrigation system in Marine Park. This is the first phase of a multi-phase project.

The Port of Kalama is also announcing that wastewater generated from port facilities is being trucked to treatment plants for a while, as the licensed operator of the existing plant is placed on leave. Port of Kalama Executive Director Mark Wilson is not disclosing any details about the review, calling it a “personnel matter.” He’s also not saying anything about how long the plant might be down, saying that their main objective is to be in compliance with state law. He says that they are working with the Department of Ecology to maintain compliance. As recently as 2016, the Port of Kalama Wastewater Treatment Plant was honored by the Department of Ecology for outstanding performance and operations.