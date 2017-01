You can meet with the five finalists for the Executive Director’s position with the Port of St. Helens at a Meet and Greet that’s planned for this Sunday in Rainier. This will run from 5:30 to 7:30 pm in Old Hall, “The Big Green,” located behind the Rainier City Hall at 103 West C Street. The finalists include William Anderson of Kotzebue, Alaska, Sean Clark of Rainier, Jonathan Hellberg of Camas, Stephen Johnson of Porltand and Michael Perez of Houston. At 6:15 Sunday night, each of the finalists will be asked to give a short speech, and then will be available to meet with citizens. Refreshments will be served.