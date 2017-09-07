The Washington Board of Natural Resources is approving the sale of more than 153 acres of land at Austin Point to the Port of Woodland, land that port officials say will open up additional development opportunities. The Port is paying DNR $1.7 million for the property northeast of the junction of the Lewis and Columbia Rivers, land that the port plans to develop through the extension of a rail line from the main rail lines to what would be Woodland’s first deep-water berth. They say this sets the stage for the “next step of growth” for this port.