The Port of Longview is reporting another record year, at least in terms of total material handled. Port officials say that more than 8.3 million metric tons of cargo moved across the docks in 2016, nearly 30 percent more than in 2015. Grain from EGT helped push the totals, with more than six million tons of wheat, soybeans and corn moved in 2016. Port officials also say that 2017 is already looking very strong.