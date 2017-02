Just a few days after reporting the hire of their new Executive Director, the Port of St. Helens is starting over in the search, when the preferred candidate was lured back to where he currently lives. Earlier this month, the job in St. Helens was offered to William Anderson of Kotzebue, Alaska, after a search that started in fall of last year. The South County Spotlight reports that Anderson was offered the job, but he declined at the last moment, after his current employer came back with a contract extension. Meetings were held late week at the Port of St. Helens, to discuss how the search will move ahead. The Port of St. Helens has been involved in this search process since September of last year, when Patrick Trapp announced that he would be leaving the post this spring.