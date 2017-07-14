There still may be a few slots available for the Port of Longview tours that will start this weekend. This is the fourth year that the Port has offered the Summer Tour Series, taking the public on an up-close tour of the Port and its facilities. Eight tours are planned, two on Saturday, the 15th, followed by Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The tours will take place at 10 am and 2 pm. You’ll tour port facilities, and will also get first-hand looks at port equipment, vintage locomotives and more; there will also be a “last look” at the 1927-era Continental Grain elevator, which is scheduled for demolition. You can register at portoflongview.com, or you can call the Port at 425-3305 to get more information.