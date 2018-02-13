The Castle Rock School District could be joining other local districts in going to voters to ask for a bond measure to upgrade district facilities. At tonight’s meeting, the Castle Rock School Board will consider putting a $42.4 million-dollar bond measure in front of voters, with a goal of building a new middle school, along with renovations at the high school and the elementary school. The bond would also pay for safety and security upgrades throughout the district. If voters approve the bond, then the school portion of the property tax rate in the Castle Rock School District would go to $2.90 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. That would put the bill on a $200,000 home at about $580 per year. The Castle Rock School Board meets at 6 pm this evening, gathering in room 601 in the Elementary School Annex. That meeting is open to the public, with time set aside for public input.