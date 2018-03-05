Possible Shooting

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a shooting from early on Saturday morning, working to determine if the story is accurate. At about 2:10 Saturday morning, a woman called 911 from her home in the 1200 block of West Side Highway, reporting that a man was screaming outside of her apartment. When she opened her door, the woman reported that the man claimed that he had been shot in the face. Deputies arrived on the scene, and eventually found the man. They say that he was bleeding under his right eye, and the injury was originally described as a gunshot wound. The man was taken to St. John Medical Center, where he told authorities that the suspect told him “he was going to come back and finish the job.” As the investigation continued, Deputies say that some inconsistencies started coming up, and they’re not so sure that the circumstances are as they were originally described. Detectives continue to follow up.