An elderly man is being sent back for a driver’s license re-examination, after the car he was driving crashed into the Kalama Post Office last Friday morning. The incident was reported at about 8:15 Friday morning; the man says that he hit the gas instead of the brake, while in the parking lot of the Post Office. Kalama Police say that the car jumped a curb and then crossed two sidewalks before hitting the building. No injuries were reported, and it does not appear that serious damage was done. The driver is insured.