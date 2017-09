Longview Post Office workers reported finding a woman sleeping inside one of their delivery trucks yesterday morning. A postal carrier called 911 at about 12:30 yesterday morning, saying that he found a woman sleeping in his rig at the Longview Post Officer. Longview Police came by and met with Corrine Suzanne Werden, 31, of Vancouver. During this contact, officers reportedly found that Werden was in possession of a stolen check, along with prescription drugs that didn’t belong to her. Werden is now being held on charges of second-degree and third-degree theft, along with second-degree car prowling; bail totals $1,000.