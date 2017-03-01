The Castle Rock City Council meets in a special session this evening, where they will consider a possible six-month extension to the moratorium on the production or sale of marijuana inside the city limits. The Castle Rock City Council adopted a one-year moratorium in May of last year, retroactive to March 17. This came after changes in state law effectively rendered the city ordinances “impracticable.” City officials say that the Castle Rock Planning Commission has not finished its study, nor have they held any public hearings on the “proper regulation” of marijuana businesses. They also have yet to consider these businesses and uses inside the city limits, in regard to zoning rules. Because the Planning Commission has not finished its work, the City Council has also not had the opportunity to study, hold hearings and consider the recommendations regarding marijuana businesses. They’re recommending that the moratorium be extended until September 11th, so that city staff can “harmonize and incorporate” state laws passed last year into the city ordinances. Tonight’s meeting starts at 7:30 pm at the Castle Rock Senior Center.