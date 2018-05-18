A new report from the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties shows that 41 percent of households in Cowlitz County cannot afford basic needs, not making enough to cover monthly expenses like housing, food, child care, health care, transportation and a cell phone. New data released through the United Way ALICE Project also show that 23 percent of Cowlitz County families are just one unexpected expense away from financial distress. The United Way says that 7,230 Cowlitz County households live below the federal poverty level; they also report that another 9,239 families are ALICE familes, which stands for “Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed.” These households make more than the Federal Poverty Level, but they make less than what is needed to survive in the modern economy. United Way Executive Director Brooke Fisher-Clark says that the numbers are increasing, both locally and throughout the Northwest. She says that this report shows how essential workers are overlooked by other economic indicators, and how they are just one step away from financial disaster. The United Way says that the goal of this information is to raise awareness about how close many families are to real financial distress, and to spur local governments into taking action.