A power outage that affected 1,300 Cowlitz PUD customers in Longview is being traced to a burned wire. The outage hit the Highlands area at about 4:35 yesterday afternoon, affecting customers along Industrial Way, and covering much of the Highlands portion of the city. Cowlitz PUD responded, located the burned wire, and them completed repairs by about 7 pm. At this time, it’s not known why the wire burned through. No injuries or other damage was reported.