Check those Powerball tickets, as a winning ticket from last night’s drawing was sold in Oregon. The people that run the Powerball lottery game report that one single ticket from last night’s drawing was sold in Oregon, but the location of that sale has not yet been disclosed. The jackpot from last night’s drawing is reported to be $150.4 million; a lump sum payment before taxes would be about $90 million. The numbers from last night’s drawing are 4-14-23-27-56, and the Powerball is 13.