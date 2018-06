The winner of Wednesday night’s $151 million Powerball jackpot has yet to come forward, but lottery officials are now saying that the winning ticket was sold at a store in Salem. They say that the specific location will not be reported until the winner comes forward, and the ticket is validated at Oregon Lottery headquarters. The winner has a year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. If the winner decides to take the lump sum option, they would take home $61.7 million after taxes; if they choose the 30-year annuity, the winner would receive more than $3.4 million per year. The winning numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing are 4-14-23-27-56, and the Powerball is 13.