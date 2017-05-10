Participants in the Cowlitz PUD’s Prepaid Electricity Program will soon be paying a $6 monthly charge to continue with the program, a move that PUD General Manager Steve Kern says is an effort to recoup costs of running the program. In addition to the six-dollar monthly fee, participants would be required to pay $90 for a “disconnect meter,” which is a requirement for being involved. That charge can be financed over several months. Brent Arnold with the PUD says that letters will soon be going out to the 16 hundred customers who have been taking part in the program, informing them that these new charges will start on July 1st. The Cowlitz PUD Commission struggled with this for some time at yesterday’s meeting, wondering if they were putting additional burdens on people who were already having trouble paying their PUD bill. On the flip side, they also say that it’s not fair for “socialize” these costs through the other PUD customers. The change was approved on a vote of 2-1; Dena Diamond-Ott and Dave Quinn were in favor, while Kurt Anagnostou voted against the change.