Scappoose Police are investigating the activities of Gerald Ryan Davis, 33, after they claim to have found an intoxicated teenager in the back of the car being driven by the registered sex offender. They say that this investigation got started after a traffic stop on the 12th of this month, on Johnson’s Landing Road, just off of Highway 30. The stop took place around 1 am, and the officer making the stop found an intoxicated teen in the back seat of the car. They say that Davis is listed as a “predatory sex offender,” and it’s illegal for him to be alone with minors. Davis is now being charged with unlawful contact with a child, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of harassment, unlawful possession of a gun, furnishing alcohol to a minor and endangering the welfare of a minor. Based on the circumstances and the history of the offender, investigators believe that there may be more victims who have not yet come forward. If you have information on this case, you’re asked to call Scappoose Police at 503-397-1521.