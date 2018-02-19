School is out today, as we observe the Presidents Day holiday. There’s no home mail delivery, except for Express Mail; some local post offices may be open for limited hours. Local, county, state and federal government offices are closed, and the Lower Columbia College campus is closed today. Public libraries around the county are also shut down today. Most banks and financial institutions are closed today, but some in-store branches could be open. Waste Control and River Cities Transit are on regular routes today.

Today is a “Free Day” at Forest Service-managed recreation sites in Washington and Oregon, with a number of picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitors centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions and other permits still apply. The fee waiver also does not apply to Sno-Parks in Washington and Oregon, as those locations are run by each state. The Forest Service manages more than 24 hundred developed recreation sites throughout the Pacific Northwest.