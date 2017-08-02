Results from the Primary Election are in, setting up the finalists that will vie for elected positions on the General Election ballot in November.

Former County Commissioner Mike Karnofski will go against Lisa Knight Alexander for the Kelso City Council seat that Todd McDaniel is leaving; Karnofski got the most votes last night, with just over 45 percent of the tally. Alexander, who is the wife of current Kelso City Council member Larry Alexander, received just less than 40 percent of the vote, while former City Council member Gary Schimmel got just over 20 percent.

MaryAlice Wallis dominated the primary for the Longview City Council seat that Mary Jane Melink is vacating, picking up nearly 54 percent of last night’s tally. She will meet Megan Richie in the General Election, after gathering 28.53 percent of the votes counted last night. George Brajcich was a distant third, with only 17 percent.

Current Longview Fire Chief Phil Jurmu dominated the count in the Longview School Board race that’s on the ballot, picking up more than 50 percent of last night’s count. He’ll go against Norma McKittrick in the fall, after he got 32 percent of the vote. James Norton was in third with 16 percent.

In the Woodland City Council races, Dave Plaza and Nate Cook were separated by less than two percentage points as they move into the General; Plaza received 41.46 percent, while Cook got 39.02 percent. Keith Belisle received only 18 percent. Benjamin Fredericks dominated the other Woodland City Council race, receiving more than 60 percent of the votes cast. Jeremy Heffernan was second with just less than 27 percent, while Michael Wheaton was third with 12.5 percent. In the Fire District 1 Commission race, Jim Kellar got 48 percent, Dean Boon was second with a little less than 38 percent, and Tiffany Palmer was third with 17 percent.

The Castle Rock Library Levy is getting tremendous support this time around, with more than 68 percent approval; the EMS levy from Cowlitz Fire District 1 also got good backing last night, with more than 64 percent approval. Cowlitz County Elections will be updating later today, counting ballots that were dropped off or arrived in the mail yesterday.