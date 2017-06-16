Starting this next Monday, PeaceHealth St John Medical Center will be offering patients and their families a new degree of privacy and security, as the. 8th-floor nursing unit is re-opened, increasing the number of private rooms at the hospital. Randy Querin with PeaceHealth says this move will allow them to offer private rooms to at least half of the patients in the hospital. Querin says that they went to double-occupancy rooms several years ago, as a matter of efficiency and cost-effectiveness. A drop in the number of patients led Saint John to close the 8th-floor rooms; this move will allow them to move half of the 7th-floor patients to the 8th floor, while still using the 7th-floor nurses. Querin also says that these rooms could be made double-occupancy if the need arises. Previously, the 8th floor had been dedicated to orthopedics patients; it will now be available to general medicine patients. A special blessing ceremony is planned for this afternoon is planned at 2 pm, and is open to the public.