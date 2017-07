The Lower Columbia School Gardens Produce Sale continues today, going from 10 am until 1 pm in the garden space at Northlake Elementary School on Olympia Way. Along with the fresh veggies, fruits and flowers that will be for sale, you can meet the garden rabbits; you can also tour the grounds and “see why kids are crazy about growing their own food.” Northlake Elementary is located at 2210 Olympia Way in Longview.