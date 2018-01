The 6th annual Project Homeless Connect event happens today at the McClelland Arts Center in Longview. Organizers say that PHC is a one-day, one-stop event, designed to provide essential services to the homeless in the local community, along with those who are at risk of becoming homeless. RiverCities Transit is providing free transportation to the event, where participants will be able to connect to a wide variety of services. Project Homeless Connect runs from 10 am until 3 pm today at the McClelland Arts Center, located at 951 Delaware Street in Longview. Call 360-414-5599 to learn more.