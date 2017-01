The fifth annual Project Homeless Connect event takes place today at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, running from 10 am until 3 pm in the Agriculture and Floral buildings. Organizers say that this is a one-day, one-stop event, intended to help provide essential services to people in the community that are homeless, or are at risk from becoming homeless. They’ll be set up with information on housing and housing support, DSHS benefits, mental health services, ID assistance, medical and dental screenings, veterans’ benefits, pet services, warm coats and a warm meal. RiverCities Transit is also providing free transportation to the event. Find out more on the Project Homeless Connect Facebook page, or call 414-5599 for more information.