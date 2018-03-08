The Sheriff’s Office is looking into a bold burglary that was reported at a business on the Lewis River Highway, just east of Woodland. The business operator reported the theft at 10:37 yesterday morning, reporting that a large propane tank was stolen. They also say that there was $300 worth of propane still inside the tank. Some nozzles for connecting the tank were also taken, along with some tools. The suspects also damaged the cage that the tank was inside. The total loss is estimated to be around $900. There are no security cameras at the business. A neighboring tenant says that they heard some banging at around midnight the night before, but they thought that a nearby truck repair business was doing some late work. No suspects have been identified.