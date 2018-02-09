The U. S. Forest Service is announcing a decision regarding an application to explore for valuable metals near Mount St. Helens, giving consent to the Bureau of Land Management to issue permits for Ascot USA, Incorporated. The Forest Service came out with the decision report yesterday afternoon, reporting that the decision is based on the Environmental Assessment that was performed. They also say that there was a 45-day “pre-decisional administrative review process,” where objections were addressed prior to this final decision. Based on comments during that period, the BLM has prepared a “modified EA.” This decision puts the ball back in the BLM’s court, who must now decide if the permits will be issued to the Vancouver, BC-based mining company. The decision does NOT allow mining to begin; Ascot is asking for permission to drill a series of holes in the Goat Mountain area north and east of Mount St. Helens, to see if commercially-viable amounts of gold, silver, copper and other metals might be available. Another permitting process would be triggered if Ascot makes a find, and decides that they would like to actually pursue a mine.