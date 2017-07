Have you ever wanted to be a police officer, a firefighter or a 911 dispatcher? A first step in that process happens tomorrow morning at Mark Morris High School, as Public Safety Testing administers exams for 180 agencies across Washington, Alaska and Oregon. You can register on-line at PublicSafetyTesting.com; agency recruiters will arrive at Mark Morris at 9:30 tomorrow morning, and then the test will begin at 10:30 am. If you’re interested in becoming a Longview Police Officer or Firefighter, physical tests will be conducted after the written test at 10:30. You’re advised to wear or bring clothes for running and other physical tests. Go to mylongview.com to get information on the local recruitment for police officers and firefighters.