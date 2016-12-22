The Cowlitz PUD is out with an appeal, asking its customers to contact the Army Corps of Engineers, and to make comments regarding hydroelectric in the Northwest, as the Corps and other agencies review operations of the Federal Columbia River Power System. A federal judge is ordering the Corps and other agencies to review “all operations” on the river, including the possible breaching of four dams on the Snake River. The first step in this five-year process is the public “scoping” process, asking for input from citizens regarding operation of the dams, their benefits, and the impacts on things like air, water and animals, including endangered fish runs. It’s noted that about 25 cents of every dollar that the PUD pays to the BPA goes to the fish and wildlife program. The documents are available for review on the Army Corps of Engineers web page; comments are being taken through the close of business on Tuesday, January 17th.