The Cowlitz PUD Commission is cancelling a day-long Strategic Planning Workshop that had been set for today, but the panel still plans to meet for a workshop on Community Involvement. The PUD Commission had been scheduled to meet from 8:30 to 4:30 pm today, but today’s session will run from noon until 2 pm instead, focusing on Community Involvement. The meeting is being held in the John Searing Auditorium at the Cowlitz PUD building on 12th Avenue in Longview, and the workshop is open to the public.