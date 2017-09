As expected, the Cowlitz PUD Commission is moving to enact a 2.5 percent power rate hike, effective October 1st. PUD officials say that the rate increase is needed to cover the extra costs from a wholesale power rate increase from the Bonneville Power Administration; the federal power supply agency is raising its rates by a total of 5.4 percent. The Cowlitz PUD gets about 90 percent of its electricity from the BPA. The PUD is looking to cushion itself from wholesale rate hikes like this by maintaining about $3 million in cash reserves, and it dipping into this fund to help soften this rate increase. The average household power bill will increase by about $3.20 per month. Get full details from the Cowlitz PUD.