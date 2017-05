Workers at the Cowlitz PUD are being recognized for their workplace safety practices, as the utility is presented with the Safety Award of Excellence from the American Public Power Association. PUD officials say that they were presented with the First Place award in the category of 250 thousand to 999,999 worker-hours of exposure. Rick Aguilar with the APPA says that “safety is a top priority for all involved,” and he says that utilities that have embraced a “culture of safety” deserve to be recognized. 270 utilities entered this year’s Safety Awards, which is among the highest number of entrants in the history of the program, which is now 58 years old.