The Cowlitz PUD is out with another alert about bogus phone calls and other scam efforts that are going on in this area and around the state. The Cowlitz PUD emphasizes that the utility does NOT contact customers by phone or e-mail to demand immediate payment or other personal information. If you have questions about the authenticity of a phone call or an e-mail that appears to be from the PUD, you should call the PUD at 423-2210, or verify your account status on the PUD website. If you find out that the communication is fraudulent, call Longview Police at 442-5800, or go to stopfraud.gov. Common scams include callers asking customers to send a pre-paid debit card to pay a bill or replace equipment, calls that threaten disconnection if payment isn’t made immediately, and calls targeting small businesses during peak times, like lunch hours at restaurants. Contact the PUD if you have other questions.