A Longview resident reports being contacted by someone who was trying to run the “PUD Scam.” The caller contacted Longview Police Saturday afternoon, saying that they got a call at work from someone claiming to be from the Cowlitz PUD. The caller claimed that the business in Longview had a large outstanding PUD bill, and they threatened to shut the power off immediately if the “bill” wasn’t paid on the spot. The reporting party knew that the call was a scam, and didn’t not give any money or other information to the caller. They called Longview Police to report the incident for information; the Cowlitz PUD also emphasizes that they do NOT contact customers on weekends, nor do they make these kind of “demand calls.” If you have questions or concerns, you’re advised to call Cowlitz PUD customer service at 423-2210 during weekday business hours.