The Cowlitz PUD Commission is holding a public hearing at 2 pm today, where they will hear a report, and then will decide whether or not it will necessary to request a property tax levy in 2019. It’s noted that the PUD does not have a request for a tax levy in the 2019 budget, which is also scheduled for final adoption at this afternoon’s meeting. Today’s meeting starts at 2 pm in the John Searing Auditorium at the Cowlitz PUD Building, located at 961 12th Avenue in Longview. Other details and agenda documents are available on the PUD web page, located at cowlitzpud.org.