A project to repair and upgrade the SR 409 Bridge from Cathlamet to Puget Island begins this week, starting with the removal and relocation of an old and established osprey nest that’s on the bridge. Work started earlier this, with Big C Industries of Longview working to move the nest to a new platform on the concrete portion of the bridge. Once that is done, then painting and bridge deck replacement can begin. Big C Industries of Longview is installing a beam that will have a platform where the nest will be placed. It’s reported that this work has to be completed this week. Painters will arrive next week, and the nest has to be relocated before the osprey return to nest. Once that work begins, traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane, with traffic alternating in each direction. An open house on the project is planned for later this month.

It’s reported that Big C has been trying to connect with the community on this project, trying to keep them informed and engaged with the relocation of the nest. Big C is sponsoring a coloring contest for local kids, with the grand prize being a brand-new fishing pole. They’re also asking the kids to submit possible names for the nesting pair. Osprey coloring books are available at the Library in Cathlamet, and the City Council will judge the entries.