If you’ve been yearning to grow yourself a thousand-pound pumpkin, you can learn from one of the best giant-gourd-growers in the region, as Charity Rusch Marshall of Castle Rock is putting on a tutorial. In fall of 2016, Marshall set a Guinness World Record when she paddled one of her own home-grown pumpkins more than 15 miles down the Cowlitz River, and she has continued to grow the giant pumpkins. Marshall plans to share her skills in growing giant pumpkins this Saturday at the Silver Lake Grange, going from 2 until 4 pm. Marshall will have a Powerpoint presentation on her pumpkin-growing techniques, and she invites everyone to come by and take their own notes. She also plans to hand out Atlantic Giant pumpkin seeds, so that you can also get started on your own gigantic gourds. The pumpkin-growing tutorial is free and is open to all.