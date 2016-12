The Washington Attorney General is filing a complaint against Teresa Purcell of Longview, contending that the candidate for a 19th District House seat violated the law during her campaign. The AG’s office says that Purcell failed to report and pay debts in a timely manner, and for failing to report complete information on 42 of her donors. The AGO says that a man named Glen Morgan filed a Citizen Action Notice in October, claiming multiple violations of state campaign law by Purcell and her political committee. State law requires that candidates report expenditures on things like advertising, yard signs and the like, but it’s claimed that Purcell submitted reports only after invoices were paid. They also determined that Purcell failed to provide employer or occupation information on 42 separate donors. The state is seeking penalties and injunctive relief; Purcell has 20 days to appeal.