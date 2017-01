Kelso Police report that two people are in custody after they posted pictures on Facebook, looking for the public’s help in finding two purse-snatching suspects. Jose David Blanco-Beltran, 25, of Longview and Mandy Lynn Meza, 34, of Winlock were arrested and booked on Friday, charged in connection with the theft at the Three Rivers Mall, which took place on December 22nd. Blanco-Beltran is being charged with second-degree car prowling and second-degree theft, while Meza is being charged with second-degree theft, possession of burglary tools and third-degree possession of stolen property. Both are currently being held without bail.