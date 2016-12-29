Kelso Police are posting photos of a blue Toyota pickup on Facebook, looking to see if the public can help in identifying the suspect in a purse prowling incident that occurred a few days before Christmas. They say that a woman was at the Three Rivers Mall on December 22nd, when her purse was prowled while inside a car parked in the mall parking lot. The woman’s debit card was used a few minutes after the theft, followed by several additional attempts to use the card at Walmart stores in Longview. Kelso Police say that they were able to isolate four usable images of the suspect’s truck, which appears to be a powder blue Toyota pickup, with several distinctive tire rims lying in the bed. If you recognize this truck or the wheels in the bed, call Kelso Police at 423-1270, and then ask for Officer Slaven. Refer to case number 16-3964.