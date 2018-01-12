Longview Police are posting a warning to keep your purses and wallets under close custody, after a recent string of purse-snatching incidents. They also say that the suspects are using friendly contacts to distract the victims while the purses and wallets are stolen. LPD refers to a couple of recent incidents at Fred Meyer; the victims say that a man engaged them and made small talk, while a female suspect would then walk up and steal the purse or wallet. The male suspect is being described as being “neat,” a white male about 5’6”, with a medium build. The female suspect is described as white, about 5’2” to 5’4”, also with a medium build. The woman’s hair was also pulled up into a bun or a knot. Those suspects have not been identified, and remain at large. LPD says that you need to keep purses and wallets close by, as it takes just a second to grab those items and take off. They say that you need to be especially cautious as you’re loading items into your vehicle, as criminals will take advantage of your distraction.