Castle Rock Police are working to find the person who snatched a purse out of a car, while the woman was dropping her children off at daycare. The woman called CRPD at about 7:30 yesterday morning, reporting that she had gone to a day care on Huntington Avenue. She left her car unlocked and running as she took her child inside, and then noticed that her purse was missing when she got back in. The woman says that there may have been a smaller, white SUV parked next to her when she went into the daycare. Later in the day, someone apparently tried to use the woman’s bank card, trying to withdraw cash from her account. They say that effort was blocked. The investigation is continuing.