Jose Luis Figueroa, 36, of Kelso is being charged with first-degree robbery after a purse-snatching incident that happened last night on 11th Avenue in Longview. The incident was reported a few minutes before 8 pm, in the 1300 block of 11th Avenue. The 911 caller reported that a Hispanic male had assaulted the female victim, then he took her purse and ran off. A second person chased the suspect, and was able to get the purse back. Longview Police also responded to the call, reportedly stopping and arresting the suspect at gunpoint, a couple of blocks from where the crime took place. Figueroa is also being charged with domestic violence fourth-degree assault and 3rd-degree domestic violence malicious mischief in this case. He’s currently being held without bail, waiting for his first court appearance.